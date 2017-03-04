Emilie Popoff became mayor of Slocan in 1947. She was the first woman in the Kootenays to hold that job.

Diane Langman’s election last weekend as mayor of Warfield leaves only one local municipality in West Kootenay/Boundary that’s yet to have a female mayor.

In the 116 years since its incorporation, Trail has never had a female mayor.

In fact, only one woman has ever run for the position.

That was Doris Robinson in 1922 who earned 55 votes and finished last among three candidates.

However several women have served on Trail city council and some have topped the polls.

The first woman elected mayor in the Kootenays was Emilie Popoff in Slocan City in 1947 and served two terms.

Three other women have since been mayor of Slocan: Agda Winje, Madeleine Perriere, and presently Jessica Lunn.

The full list of women who have served as mayor in our area, and their dates in office, is below.

1. Emilie Popoff, Slocan Jan. 6, 1947 – Jan. 8, 1949

2. Agda Winje, Slocan Jan. 3, 1972 – Dec. 4, 1978

3. Audrey Moore, Castlegar Feb. 1977 – Dec. 1993

4. Isabel Butler, Kaslo 1978-79

5. Mabel McCrory, New Denver Dec. 3, 1979 – Jul. 12, 1983

6. Jackie Drysdale, Rossland 1985-87

7. Rosemarie Johnson, Nakusp Dec. 7, 1987 – Dec. 6, 1999

8. Joan Lakes, Montrose 1994 – Dec. 1996

9. Libby Nelson, Fruitvale Dec. 1996 – Dec. 5, 2011

10. Lori Lum, Grand Forks Dec. 6, 1999 – Dec. 2, 2002

11. Colleen Lang, Greenwood Dec. 2, 2002 – Dec. 5, 2011

12. Marguerite Rotvold, Midway Dec. 2005 – Dec. 2008

13. Ann Henderson, Salmo Dec. 2005 – Dec. 2, 2014

14. Karen Hamling, Nakusp Dec. 2005 – Present

15. Madeleine Perriere, Slocan Dec. 10, 2008 – Dec. 8, 2014

16. Ann Bunka, New Denver Dec. 5, 2011 – Present

17. Kathy Provan, Silverton Dec. 5, 2011 – Dec. 2014

18. Patricia Cecchini, Fruitvale Dec. 5, 2011 – Present

19. Kathy Moore, Rossland Dec. 1, 2014 – Present

20. Suzan Hewat, Kaslo Dec. 1, 2014 – Present

21. Jessica Lunn, Slocan Dec. 8, 2014 – Present

22. Deb Kozak, Nelson Dec. 8, 2014 – Present

23. Diane Langman, Warfield Mar. 10, 2017 – Present