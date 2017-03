The Crescent Valley beach is one of many parks within the RDCK.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay will develop an inventory of trails, parks, and beaches.

Parks planner Mark Crowe says it won’t be limited to their own properties.

Crowe says the inventory is a first step towards a regional parks and trails strategy.

The board has approved $76,000 for the project.

They’ll hire some Selkirk College students and send them into the field with GPS and drone technology.