A new Warfield village councillor is happy to begin his new role in the community.

Bradley Jansen was elected in Saturday’s by-election.

He says tackling Warfield’s ageing sewer infrastructure is a primary focus.

Jansen was voted onto council along with Raymond Masleck.

They’ll be sworn in March 10th with new mayor Diane Langman.

Jansen also ran for council in Warfield’s by-election last spring.