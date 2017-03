A new Warfield village councillor is excited to take on the job.

Raymond Masleck was elected in Saturday’s by-election.

Masleck says his primary focus will be fixing the village’s aging infrastructure.

Bradley Jansen joins Masleck as the other new councillor.

They beat fellow candidates Ron Joseph and Wesley Robillard.

They’ll be sworn in March 10 along with new mayor Diane Langman.