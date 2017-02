In KIJHL playoff action last night in Grand Forks the Beaver Valley Nitehawks shut out the Border Bruins 4-0.

The Hawks lead that best of seven Neil Murdoch Division semi final series 3-0.

In the other Neil Murdoch series the Nelson Leafs fell 5-4 to the Castlegar Rebels at home in double overtime.

The win gives Castlegar a 2-1 series lead.