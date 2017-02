The South Slocan bridge is expected to be filled in this year, but a pedestrian tunnel will allow access to the Slocan Valley Rail Trail. (Courtesy Ministry of Transportation)

A project to replace the South Slocan bridge with rock fill and a pedestrian tunnel will soon go to tender.

The Ministry of Transportation expects construction to begin this spring and finish in the fall.

District manager Hugh Eberle says the rock fill will come from blasting at the Beasley Bluffs.

The work will also see improvements to the Slocan Valley rail trail including a new trailhead and paving.

Eberle says many groups are working together.