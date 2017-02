The KIJHL playoffs continued over the weekend.

In the best of seven Neil Murdoch Division semi finals the Castlegar Rebels took a 5-1 win at home Saturday to tie their series with the Nelson Leafs 1-1.

Rebels forward Everett Hicks had a hat-trick in game two.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks lead the Grand Forks Border Bruins 2-0 in the other Neil Murdoch Division series.

Games one and two were in Fruitvale Friday.

The Hawks took 3-2 and 7-1 wins.