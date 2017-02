Warfield has spoken.

In today’s by-election residents chose a new mayor and two new village councillors.

There were 548 votes counted.

In the mayoral race Diane Langman won with 282 votes, beating Brett Rakuson who had 264 votes.

The two new councillors are Raymond Masleck and Bradley Jansen.

Masleck had 387 votes while Jansen had 376.

The other two candidates were Rondald Joseph and Wesley Robillard.

Joseph had 144 votes while Robillard had 71.