The Village Hearth restaurant, formerly Rory's on Main, suffered a devastating fire last week.

The Healthy Community Society of the North Slocan Valley will live on despite a fire at their restaurant.

They ran the Village Hearth in New Denver that was badly damaged last week.

But manager Heather Fox says that doesn’t spell the society’s end.

Fox doesn’t know yet if the restaurant will be back in some form.

It only opened in October and she feels it was just starting to come into its own.