The first game of the KIJHL playoffs is in the books,and it was a long one.

Last night in Castlegar game one of the best of seven Neil Murdoch Division semi finals the Nelson Leafs beat the Rebels 3-2 in the fourth overtime period.

Leafs coach Mario DiBella says it was a marathon.

Rebels coach Bill Rotheisler was happy with his team’s effort.

Leafs forward Sawyer Hunt had the OT winner.

Nelson leads the series 1-0.