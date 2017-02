The Columbia Basin Trust is buying a building in the Waneta Industrial Park near Trail.

CBT senior manager Lisa Kilpatrick says the goal is to fill the facility with new jobs and opportunities.

She says the facility will foster further economic development in the area.

Rossland-based tech entrepreneur Brian Fry will work with other prominent figures in the local tech sector to offer budding companies a chance to grow.

He says the facility will likely open in May.