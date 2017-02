A great start to the swim season for the Trail Regional Aquatic Excellence swim club.

Their first meet was in Kelowna where all TRAX swimmers qualified for the finals.

They also had a meet in Chilliwack which yeilded a modest medal haul for the club.

Trax president Sharman Thomas says the results fall in line with past showings.

Sharman Thomas Junior took home a gold and two silvers at the Chilliwack meet.