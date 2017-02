Today is the last day of advanced voting for Warfield’s by-election.

Residents have been tasked to choose a new mayor and two new village councillors.

The mayoral candidates are Diane Langman and Brett Rakuson.

The four people running for council are Raymond Masleck, Wesley Robillard, Ronald Joseph and Bradley Jansen.

You can cast your ballots until 8 pm at the village office.

The by-election is Saturday.