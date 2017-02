The new riverfront library-museum in Trail, which is under construction, may benefit from new Columbia Basin Trust funding.

The opening of the new Riverfront Centre Library/Museum in Trail will be further delayed.

City councillor Robert Cacchioni says part of the blame lies with some of the steel for the project having to be resized.

He adds mother nature played a role as well.

He says the project remains on budget.

It will likely open in January next year.