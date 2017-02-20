A motion to increase the pay of Regional District of Central Kootenay directors is about providing a living wage.

That according to director Aimee Watson who has proposed 10 per cent increases this year and next.

Watson says many directors, herself included, put in more than 40 hours a week.

She also suggests the current pay discourages younger people from seeking office.

Right now rural directors earn about $33,000 a year not including expenses and committee pay.

The board has delayed making a decision pending further information.