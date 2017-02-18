There have been ten cougar-related complaints in the West Kootenay this month.

Current snow conditions probably have something to do with increased cougar sightings in our area.

That according to the BC Conservation Service after one of their members was attacked.

Inspector Toby Sprado says the snow is very deep at higher elevations.

As a result cougars are forced to come closer to communities to find meals.

There have been ten cougar complaints in the area this month, including two near Salmo on Tuesday evening.

In the first incident, a conservation officer put the animal down after it was struck by a vehicle.

In the second incident, an emaciated juvenile tried to get into a house and then attacked the officer, who was forced to kill it.