A longtime politician in our area has died.

Donald Brothers, 93, passed away this month in Grand Forks, the same place where he was born.

During the Second World War he was a Royal Canadian Air Force pilot and then became a lawyer.

He ran unsuccessfully in the federal riding of Kootenay West in 1957.

But the following year he was elected to the BC legislature as the Social Credit MLA for Rossland-Trail.

He served 14 years including turns as minister of mines and education.

A memorial service is planned Saturday at 10:30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Grand Forks.