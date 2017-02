You’re invited to take a gander at 2017’s first two exhibits at the Kootenay Gallery in Castlegar.

The popular “High Muck a Muck” makes its return.

Curator Maggie Shirley is also excited about a new entry from Silverton artist Tsuneko Kokubo.

“Plant Memory” is a collection of new paintings inspired by her family history.

They’re running from March 3 until April 15.