More than 1,200 people have a signed a paramedics petition in the Kootenay West riding.

It’s part of a provincial campaign to have them declared an essential service.

Trail paramedic Billie Padavell says it would give them the same bargaining rights as police officers and firefighters.

To be successful they need signatures from 10 per cent of the voters in each of BCs 87 ridings by April 9.

In Kootenay West they’re about 40 per cent of the way toward that goal.