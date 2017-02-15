A good fourth quarter and a good year for Teck Trail operations.

The company set new annual production records for both lead and zinc.

That was thanks to higher plant availability and high lead inputs in the feed mix.

The company recorded a gross profit of $50 million in Trail in the quarter and $178 million for the year.

That’s up from $39 million for the fourth quarter of 2015 and $124 million on the year.

Company-wide Teck is reporting net earnings of $697 million in the last three months of 2016.