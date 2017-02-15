Rossland Summit Schoo, before the name was changed. (Google Street View)

The Fraser Institute says the best-performing elementary school in the Kootenay-Columbia district is Rossland.

The think-tank has released its annual rankings of schools in BC based on provincial test results.

But it’s often criticized by educators and administrators who feel it’s not an accurate reflection.

Rossland came in 210th out of 956 in the province.

Other schools included Fruitvale at 438th, Kinnaird at 518th, and J.L Webster in Warfield at 663rd.

The full list of local schools is below:

St. Joseph (Nelson): 52

Mormon Hills (Bountiful): 74

Nakusp (Nakusp): 121

Redfish (Longbeach): 153

Rossland (Rossland): 210

Waldorf (Nelson): 274

Hume (Nelson): 344

D.A. Perley (Grand Forks): 388

Fruitvale (Fruitvale): 438

Kinnaird (Castlegar): 518

Rosemont (Nelson): 591

J.L. Webster (Warfield): 663

South Nelson (Nelson): 695

Glenmerry (Trail): 738

West Boundary (Rock Creek): 755

Brent Kennedy (South Slocan): 771

Twin Rivers (Castlegar): 841

Adam Robertson (Creston): 859

J.A. Hutton (Grand Forks): 874

Erickson (Erickson): 942