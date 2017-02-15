The Fraser Institute says the best-performing elementary school in the Kootenay-Columbia district is Rossland.
The think-tank has released its annual rankings of schools in BC based on provincial test results.
But it’s often criticized by educators and administrators who feel it’s not an accurate reflection.
Rossland came in 210th out of 956 in the province.
Other schools included Fruitvale at 438th, Kinnaird at 518th, and J.L Webster in Warfield at 663rd.
The full list of local schools is below:
St. Joseph (Nelson): 52
Mormon Hills (Bountiful): 74
Nakusp (Nakusp): 121
Redfish (Longbeach): 153
Rossland (Rossland): 210
Waldorf (Nelson): 274
Hume (Nelson): 344
D.A. Perley (Grand Forks): 388
Fruitvale (Fruitvale): 438
Kinnaird (Castlegar): 518
Rosemont (Nelson): 591
J.L. Webster (Warfield): 663
South Nelson (Nelson): 695
Glenmerry (Trail): 738
West Boundary (Rock Creek): 755
Brent Kennedy (South Slocan): 771
Twin Rivers (Castlegar): 841
Adam Robertson (Creston): 859
J.A. Hutton (Grand Forks): 874
Erickson (Erickson): 942