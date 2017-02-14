Castlegar RCMP are searching for two men after an armed robbery Sunday evening at a downtown business.

At about 6 p.m., two suspects entered Tee Jay’s grocery store on 4th St. with a replica firearm and approached the clerk.

They took her to the back room and bound her arms, then proceeded to steal many items including cash, lottery tickets, and cigarettes.

The men fled the store and may have gotten into a smaller size, light colored pick up truck behind Kootenay Savings.

The store clerk was not physically injured.

The first suspect is described as about 40, five-foot-eight, 240 pounds, wearing a red hoodie, jeans, black shoes, a ski mask, and sunglasses.

The other may was about 50, five-foot-ten, 160 pounds, wearing a grey hoodie, jeans, a ski mask and reading glasses. This man had white facial hair that could be seen underneath his mask.

If you have any information regarding this crime, contact Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721

Police don’t think the crime is related to an assault and robbery at the Flamingo Motel in December.