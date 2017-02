In the KIJHL Saturday the Nelson Leafs beat the Ghostriders 5-3 in Fernie.

This after losing to the Columbia Valley Rockies 5-3 in Invermere the night before.

The Castlegar Rebels swept a home and home with the Grand Forks Border Bruins — they won 8-6 at home Friday and 6-2 in Grand Forks Saturday.

The Beaver Valley Nitehawks boosted their winning streak to 16 Saturday with a 7-2 win on the road against the Rockies.