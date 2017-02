A member of Avalanche Canada’s South Rockies field team helps keep backcountry users safe. Columbia Basin Trust is committing $450,000 over three years to the organization.

The Columbia Basin Trust is giving Avalanche Canada $450,000 over three years.

Executive director Gilles Valade welcomes the funds, which extend a previous commitment.

He says it’ll help them continue to provide avalanche forecasts.

Valade says eight of its 12 forecast regions are in the Columbia Basin.

It’s also where more than half of Canada’s avalanche fatalities occur.