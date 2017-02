The Kootenay unemployment rate stood at 7.7 per cent in January.

That’s down from 7.9 per cent in the same month of 2016.

The number of people working grew from 65,000 to 73,000.

The number looking also increased from 5,600 to 6,100.

The national jobless rate was 6.8 per cent and the BC rate was 5.8 per cent.