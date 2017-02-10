From left to right - Diane Langman, Brett Rakuson, Bradley Jansen, Ronald Joseph and Raymond Masleck

A great turnout for the all-candidates forum in Warfield ahead of the upcoming by-election.

Mayor hopefuls Diane Langman and Brett Rakuson took a number of questions from the crowd of just under 100.

Langman hopes voters will identify with her vision.

Rakuson says if elected he would ensure communication with residents improves.

Three of the four council candidates were on hand.

They were Raymond Masleck, Bradley Jansen and Ronald Joseph.

Raymond Masleck’s focus was geared towards the village’s ageing infrastructure.

Ronald Joseph says taxes must be fair.

Bradley Jansen says a cohesive council works best.

Wesley Robillard didn’t attend the forum.

The by-election is February 25.