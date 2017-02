Warfield residents will get a chance to meet the mayor and council candidates at a forum tonight at Village Hall.

Former village councillors Diane Langman and Brett Rakuson are running for mayor.

There are two openings at the council table.

The candidates are Raymond Masleck, Wesley Robillard, Bradley Jansen and Ronald Joseph.

All will make speeches and will be answering questions from residents.

The all-candidates forum starts at 7.

The by-election is February 25.