Marilyn Burgoon, seen here outside the Nelson courthouse, launched a private prosecution in the Lemon Creek fuel spill, which has now been taken over by the federal government.

The woman who launched a private prosecution in a local fuel spill isn’t surprised with this week’s not guilty pleas.

The BC government says it will fight eight charges laid against it over the spill of jet fuel into Lemon Creek in 2013.

Slocan Valley resident Marilyn Burgoon expected that might be the case.

Executive Flight Centre, which owned the truck that spilled, hasn’t entered a plea yet.

But they also expect to plead not guilty when the case returns to court in Nelson on March 7.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada has since taken over the file.