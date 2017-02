The Castlegar Heritage Society, which runs the station museum, is just one of many groups that may benefit from new Columbia Basin Trust funding programs. (Google Street View)

The Columbia Basin Trust will invest over $6 million in local heritage projects.

Wayne Lundeberg says the new grants program will support historic buildings over the next three years.

The Trust recently announced $600,000 to help heritage organizations build capacity.

Part of that will be hiring a Heritage BC employee who will be stationed in Castlegar.