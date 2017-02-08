The populations of Castlegar, Trail, and Rossland are all up according to results from the 2016 census released by Statistics Canada this morning.

Castlegar has cracked the 8,000 mark for the first time.

The exact headcount was 8,039 compared to 7,816 five years ago.

Trail is up to 7,709 versus 7,681 in 2011.

Rossland stands at 3,729, up from 3,556.

The populations of Warfield, Fruitvale, and Montrose all fell modestly

Warfield sits at 1,680, down from 1,700. Fruitvale had 1,920 people, down from 2,011. Montrose’s population was 996, whereas it had 1,030 in 2011.

Salmo held steady at 1,141, an addition of two residents.