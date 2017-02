This home, on Northport's main street, could be turned into a new visitor centre and museum.

Community groups in Northport are teaming up to create a new museum, art gallery, and visitor centre.

They want to buy and restore the Gallo house on Main Street, which was built in 1903.

The historical society’s Diane Wilson says they’re working with the Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce and others.

They’ll need $150,000 to $200,000.

Wilson says it would give the entire town a boost.

Fundraising began with an event Tuesday night.