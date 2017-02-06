Buses did not run for the Kootenay Columbia school district this morning and won’t this afternoon either, but classes are running as scheduled.

Most areas received more than 20 cm overnight and we’re expected to see another 10 to 15 cm today. But it should ease off this evening and we might see a break in the weather tomorrow.

The Kootenay Pass is closed for avalanche control and snow removal. It won’t reopen before 8 p.m.

Highway 31 is closed due to high avalanche hazard on either end of the Coffee Creek bridge, from 2 km south to 2 km north. It’s also closed from 5 km south of Meadow Creek through 10 km north of Meadow Creek.

Travel advisories are in effect for Highway 3 from Salmo to Goatfell and from Brilliant to Creston due to heavy snow and high winds.

Highway contractors Emcon has been working to keep the highways as clear as possible.

West Kootenay manager Ken Lawson says they were prepared for this winter blast.

Rossland’s Red Mountain Resort received 20 cm of snow overnight.