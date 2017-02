In KIJHL action in Nelson yesterday the Leafs lost their final home game of the season to the Castlegar Rebels 3-2.

Leafs coach Mario DiBella wasn’t happy.

The Leafs also lost Saturday in Nelson 4-3 to the Beaver Valley Nitehawks while the Rebels cruised to an 8-2 win over the Braves in Spokane.

Also Saturday the Grand Forks Border Bruins beat the Columbia Valley Rockies 4-3 in front of a home crowd.

Friday in Castlegar the Nitehawks edged the Rebels 3-2 in overtime.