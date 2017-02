It was a cold January in our region.

The mean temperature was -4.7 which is cooler than our average of -1.6.

The coldest day came on the 3rd when the mercury dropped to -20.4.

That was the coldest January 3 in our region ever, breaking 2009’s record.

Weather forecaster Ron Lakeman with the Southeast Fire Centre says it got warmer towards the end of the month.

We had 40 cm of snow, our average for January is 55.4 cm.