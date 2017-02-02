The old West Kootenay Power staff house at South Slocan (seen here in 2006) could be demolished unless FortisBC receives a proposal from the community to save it. They also want feedback on Creel Lodge and an old warehouse.

Fortis BC will hold a public meeting next week on the future of three of its buildings at South Slocan.

They’re considering the fate of Creel Lodge, the administration building, and an old warehouse.

Company spokeswoman Nicole Bogdanovic says they’re open to ideas.

The meeting is at the Taghum hall next Wednesday from 5 until 8 p.m.

Fortis wants to hear any proposals for the buildings by April 28, but Bogdanovic says there are challenges.

If nothing comes forward, the warehouse and administration building could be demolished next year.

A new operations centre is expected to open in Ootischenia this fall.