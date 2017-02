A crash in the bobsled race at the Rossland Winter Carnival Saturday injured a spectator.

Carnival president Tara Kowalchuk says a number of factors led to the crash.

The spectator suffered a dislocated kneecap while one racer needed surgery for a broken femur.

Kowalchuk says the bobsled race will continue at future events.

She adds other than the crash the carnival was a great success.