A candidate in Warfield’s by-election next month is taking his second shot at running for council.

Bradley Jansen ran unsuccessfuly in the last by-election.

He’s lived in Warfield for 15 years.

He hopes to look into ways to help keep seniors in their homes in Warfield.

Jansen is vying for one of two council seats as are Raymond Masleck, Wesley Robillard, and Ronald Joseph.

The by-election is February 25.