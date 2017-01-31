A 44-year-old Edgewood man who was unhappy with a loud party Saturday took matters into his own hands.

Nakusp RCMP say he approached the party with a chainsaw and started to cut a hydro pole which provides power to the home where the party was.

But party-goers stopped the man from cutting the pole and he was arrested and taken to hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the scuffle.

Then on Monday the man’s home burned down, a cat died in the fire while two other animals survived.

But police haven’t been able to confirm if the incidents are linked.

The man is due in court in Nelson today.