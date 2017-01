Elections BC has released financial details from Castlegar’s by-election last October.

We now know how much each candidate’s campaign cost.

Winner Arry Dhillon had expenditures totalling $5,751.24.

Runner up Cherryl MacLeod’s campaign cost $7,131.89.

Janna Sylvest’s total was $787.19.

Tyler Maddocks had the cheapest campaign at $450.

The two front runners both out-spent the top spender in 2014’s general election.

That was Bruno Tassone who ran just over $4,800 in expenditures.