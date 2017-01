Wylie Henderson (pictured) looking for some bar-downski

The outdoor community rinks at Castlegar’s Kinnaird Park are closed.

The city says it’s due to weather and safety as the ice on both rinks is a little bumpy.

Crews are working to smooth the surface as colder temperatures are expected this week.

If the ice improves the city hopes to get a few more weeks of use out of the rinks.

They opened for the season in mid-December.