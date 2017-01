In KIJHL action yesterday in Grand Forks the Border Bruins beat the Fernie Ghostriders 5-4.

Also yesterday the Beaver Valley Nitehawks picked up a 5-1 win over the Braves in Spokane.

The Braves also took losses to the Castlegar Rebels at home Saturday 3-2 and on the road Friday 7-3.

Saturday in Nelson the Leafs lost 5-3 to Fernie.

Leafs defender Jacob Karan had his first goal of the season.

The Leafs are now fourth place in the Neil Murdoch Division.