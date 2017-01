The West Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital District has a new leader.

The board selected rural Kaslo director Aimee watson to take over from Marguerite Rotvold.

Rotvold will serve as vice chair.

The executive committee will consist of directors Mike Martin, Deb Kozak, Roly Russell and former vice chair Walter Popoff.

Martin was also in the running for chair.

Watson intends to lobby the provincial government for better funding.