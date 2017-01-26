The oldest phone booth in the world is seen in the early 2000s. It was recently taken out of storage and restored to its original spot, with a new shelter, but minus the pay phone.

Salmo’s most unique tourist attraction is finally out of storage and back in its original spot.

It’s called the world’s oldest telephone booth because it’s a 465-year-old hollowed-out cedar tree.

But Shelly Seville of the Sal-Crest Motel says a previous proprietor removed it several years ago.

The booth is now protected by a new shelter but the antique phone inside is just for show.

Seville says the phone booth’s return has gone over well in the community, including with Joe Huser, who helped create it in 1977.

Below: The phone booth ca. early 2000s