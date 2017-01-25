Castlegar RCMP want your help finding a woman who left her home in Pass Creek yesterday and hasn’t returned.

Darilee Nolie, 54, was last seen at about 3 p.m. Tuesday when she was given a ride to the Crescent Valley bridge. She was believed to be hitchhiking towards Slocan Park, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Nolie is five-foot-four, about 220 pounds, and was believed to be wearing a large burgundy jacket. RCMP say she has limited cognitive abilities and functions like a young child socially.

She has left home before and been found in nearby cities. If you see her, please contact police.