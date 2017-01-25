It’s no joke: tipping fees are going up April 1st in the Regional District of Central Kootenay’s west and central subregions.

For the west subregion, fees will increase $5 per tonne ($2 per cubic metre) to $90 per tonne ($22 per cubic metre). The facilities affected by this increase are the Ootischenia and Nakusp landfills, and Rosebery, Slocan, Burton, and Edgewood transfer stations.

For the central subregion, fees will increase $15 per tonne ($4 per cubic meter) to $100 per tonne ($24 per cubic meter), aligning with current tipping fees at the Grohman Narrows transfers station near Nelson. The facilities affected by this increase are: Balfour, Salmo, Kaslo, Marblehead, and Ymir transfer stations.

Tipping fees for compacted waste, controlled waste, asbestos, bulky waste, noxious weeds which have not been source separated, and reusable products have also increased accordingly.

However, the feel for household garbage remains $2.50 per bag.

Resource recovery manager Mike Morrison explains the rationale for the increases.

Morrison isn’t worried that the higher fees will lead to more illegal dumping.