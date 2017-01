Trail’s Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the first Kootenay Healthy Lifestyles Expo.

The event is planned for May 6 at the Memorial Centre.

Visitor centre manager Shannon McIlmoyle says it’s meant to promote healthy living.

The chamber has asked the City of Trail for $10,000 to help with the event.

McIlmoyle says the goal is to make the expo an annual undertaking.