The new riverfront library-museum in Trail, which is under construction, may benefit from new Columbia Basin Trust funding.

It looks like we might have to wait a little longer for Trail’s Riverfront Centre Library-Museum to open.

City councillor Robert Cacchioni says the opening could by delayed by two months.

Support beams for the building were too long and had to be cut.

But Cacchioni says this won’t impact the budget.

The facility was expected to open late this fall