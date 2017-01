An avalanche (not the one pictured) claimed the life of an Alaska woman today near Ymir, while four other skiers were injured in a separate avalanche near Rossland on Thursday.

An owner and operator at Big Red Cats says crews did an excellent job extracting four American skiers who were hurt in an avalanche.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on Mount Mackie near Rossland.

Paula Gaul says the area’s terrain made the rescue quite a challenge.

Gaul says the trail the group was using was for advanced and experienced skiers.