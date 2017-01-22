In the KIJHL yesterday in Nelson the Leafs skated to a 5-5 tie with the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

Bruins forward Trey Mason scored his first career hat-trick.

The Bruins won Friday at home in a 7-2 final over the Spokane Braves.

In Spokane yesterday the Castlegar Rebels rocked the Braves 7-1.

This after picking up an 8-2 win the night before in Nelson and a 5-3 victory at home Friday over the Columbia Valley Rockies.

In Fruitvale Saturday the Beaver Valley Nitehawks skated to a 6-3 decision over the Rockies.