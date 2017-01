Natasha Overduin of the Polis Water Sustainability Project speaks to the Regional District of Central Kootenay board Thursday.

Local governments in our area are being encouraged to advocate for improved watershed management.

Natasha Overduin of the Polis Water Sustainability Project appeared before the RDCK board last week.

She says new legal and policy tools can be found in BC’s Water Sustainability Act.

Overduin pointed to success stories including the Kootenay Lake Partnership.

You can learn more about Polis at http://poliswaterproject.org.